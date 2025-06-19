Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.94% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period.

PTRB opened at $41.31 on Thursday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

