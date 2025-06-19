TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 801.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,225 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.6% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 11,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,156.73.

Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,222.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,262.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,138.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,006.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

