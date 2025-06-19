Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 400.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,802 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of FANG opened at $148.78 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

