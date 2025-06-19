Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $851,000 Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,743,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,209 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,505,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,989,525,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

BMY opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 92.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

