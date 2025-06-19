Best Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – June 18th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Globant, Core Scientific, and FTI Consulting are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, support, or utilize blockchain technology in their products or services. This can include cryptocurrency miners, blockchain platform developers, and firms integrating distributed?ledger solutions for enhanced transparency and security. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the potential growth and innovation of the blockchain ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,460,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,706. The stock has a market cap of $588.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.97 and a 200-day moving average of $160.82. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $216.60.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,025,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,547,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 4.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. 13,994,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,308,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 6.08. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,659,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,354. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,102. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.39. Globant has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $238.32.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 6.33.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

NYSE:FCN traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.32. The stock had a trading volume of 76,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.14. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $151.75 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

