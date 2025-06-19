Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $46.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

