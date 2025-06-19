Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $124.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $126.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.