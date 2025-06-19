Promising Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 18th

Tesla, Amazon.com, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is selling goods and services directly to consumers, such as department stores, supermarkets, e-commerce platforms, and specialty shops. Their performance is closely tied to consumer spending patterns, economic cycles, seasonal trends, and shifts in shopping behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.60. The stock had a trading volume of 67,925,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,565,421. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 178.47, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 12 month low of $179.66 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,030,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,042,207. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.30. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.73. 19,532,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,343,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.21 and its 200-day moving average is $222.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

