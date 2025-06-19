Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.6% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 54.1% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $185.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $327.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

