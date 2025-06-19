Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $51,084,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,689 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $210.63 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.16. The firm has a market cap of $589.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

