Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities set a $240.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.74.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $210.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.39 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

