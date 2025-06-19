Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 16.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

