Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 6,059,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $91,687,361.23. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 6,059,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,687,361.23. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.05%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

