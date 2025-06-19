Well Done LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 7.1%

MRVL stock opened at $74.95 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.