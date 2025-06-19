Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $29.96 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6,516.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,278,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259,360 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

