Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 759 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 51,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $509.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.82 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.