United Advisor Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

