ERn Financial LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,787,000 after purchasing an additional 926,609 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $867,906,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,052,000 after buying an additional 652,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,759,000 after acquiring an additional 508,462 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,374,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,543,000 after acquiring an additional 112,586 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $54.48 on Thursday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

