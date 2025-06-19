Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

