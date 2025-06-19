SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Decreased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 5.2% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,928.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 322,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

