ERn Financial LLC Has $882,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Motco acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $130.33 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average is $127.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

