CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Insider Theodoros Xenohristos Sells 3,062 Shares of Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $230,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,321,708.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Theodoros Xenohristos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 9th, Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of CAVA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24.

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.77. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $172.43.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 246.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,519,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,011,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CAVA Group by 114.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,912 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,800,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 2,072.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 852,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,681,000 after acquiring an additional 813,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAVA shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

