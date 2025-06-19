Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,243,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $513.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $559.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

