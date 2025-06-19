ERn Financial LLC Has $9.85 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,268 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.6% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 96,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of USRT opened at $56.95 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

