Advisory Resource Group Has $4.08 Million Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $52.85 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6207 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

