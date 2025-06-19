Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.05% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.86 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.