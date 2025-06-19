Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IWM opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.