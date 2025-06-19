Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Stock Holdings Raised by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $145,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFIS stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

