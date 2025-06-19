ERn Financial LLC Sells 728 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.35. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.