Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 423.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 570,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 144,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

