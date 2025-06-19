BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 1,543 Shares

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $409,697.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $167,277.60. This represents a 71.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeOne Medicines alerts:

On Tuesday, June 17th, Xiaobin Wu sold 630 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $158,048.10.

On Friday, June 6th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,934 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.15, for a total value of $489,592.10.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Xiaobin Wu sold 51,921 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.40, for a total value of $14,610,569.40.

BeOne Medicines Trading Down 0.5%

ONC stock opened at $252.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 0.30. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $141.31 and a 1-year high of $287.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BeOne Medicines ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.93. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. BeOne Medicines had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONC. Wall Street Zen upgraded BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $348.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Macquarie upped their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities set a $348.00 price objective on BeOne Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BeOne Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ONC

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeOne Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeOne Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.