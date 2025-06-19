Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

