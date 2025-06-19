Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $314.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.09. Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

