McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $366,134.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,840.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. This represents a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.38.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7%

MCK opened at $729.28 on Thursday. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $732.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $646.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

