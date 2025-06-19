CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2%

FedEx stock opened at $223.07 on Thursday. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.46%. FedEx’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.