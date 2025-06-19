Friedenthal Financial Buys 191 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 926 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 129,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.9%

BK stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

