EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,861 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $88,573,000 after buying an additional 47,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.95.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

