State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 4,395 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.7% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 787,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,667,000 after acquiring an additional 206,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 66.2% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 38,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of APH stock opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.83. The company has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

