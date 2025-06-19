Clarius Group LLC Sells 158 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after buying an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,329 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7%

EOG stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

