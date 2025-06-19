PSI Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Mplx by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,904,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,448,000 after acquiring an additional 266,998 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 9,134.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 443,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Mplx by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 88.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Mplx

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.