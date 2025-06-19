Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. NCP Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 846.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 111,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

