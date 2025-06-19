Luken Investment Analytics LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA opened at $53.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

