NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Coupang were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Coupang by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 41,384 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,949,000 after buying an additional 54,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho raised shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $282,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,568,816.75. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,966,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,267,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,176,269. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,459,697 shares of company stock worth $1,067,780,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

