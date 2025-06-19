ERn Financial LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

ERn Financial LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.