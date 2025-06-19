Advisory Resource Group Grows Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Advisory Resource Group grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,677,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 649,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,750,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.