Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

