ERn Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

