Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $78.58.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

