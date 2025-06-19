Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,726,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,480 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,784,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,250,000 after acquiring an additional 940,587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,936,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,580,000 after acquiring an additional 124,558 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,389,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 393,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 890,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after acquiring an additional 142,669 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.00 to $14.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.70.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.83. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 63.46% and a net margin of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 16.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.