Advisory Resource Group Grows Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,019,886,000 after buying an additional 275,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,542,000 after purchasing an additional 65,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after purchasing an additional 841,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,128,000 after purchasing an additional 812,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $482,081,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total value of $702,632.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,643,166.65. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON opened at $770.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $683.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.18, a PEG ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $279.02 and a 1 year high of $806.64.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

